Court hearing for teenager accused of shooting Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The now 18-year-old boy accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer in the city’s Central neighborhood this past March is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Jayrion Church was indicted on the charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, failure to comply, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Cleveland Police Detective Mark Bahrijczuk , 28, was shot on March 14 in the 2300 block of Cedar Ave.

Detective Bahrijczuk was shot in the arm and thigh at close range. He was treated for his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

According to police, the detective and other officers were in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue investigating the ongoing thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Police said the officers saw a Kia Forte with no license plates pull into the parking lot of the Cedar Estates Apartments.

The officers approached the Kia in their zone car and conducted a investigatory stop, said police.

As they approached the Kia, police said four males jumped out and took off running. The Kia continued moving and crashed into a pillar.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as Church in the orange jacket, fired multiple rounds at the detective as he was exiting his police vehicle, said police.

Suspects in officer shooting (Source: Cleveland Police)

Other Cleveland police officers rendered first aid and applied a tourniquet to Detective Bahrijczuk before driving him to the hospital.

A warrant was issued for Church on March 24 and he was taken into custody by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on April 14 in the 2800 block of Cedar Ave.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.