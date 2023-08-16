2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream.”(Kellogg Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”

The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border
A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
Fossils discovered at popular tourist destination could be 100,000 years old
Shuron Colvin
Sentencing continued for man convicted of Euclid home invasion
GetGo stations lower gas prices for back-to-school promotion
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law