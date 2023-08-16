2 Strong 4 Bullies
Franklin County public defender arrested after warrant turns over child porn

A Franklin County Municipal Court Public Defender was arrested Wednesday morning after a residential search warrant turned over photos depicting pre-pubescent females engaged in sexual acts.(Source: City of Grandview Heights)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Franklin County Municipal Court Public Defender was arrested Wednesday morning after a residential search warrant turned over photos depicting pre-pubescent females engaged in sexual acts.

The City of Grandview Heights posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that detectives with the city police conducted a residential search warrant as part of an investigation into the possession of child pornography.

Officials say investigators found files believed to be illegal images and/or videos of juveniles in a state of nudity or being sexually abused.

Stephen Chinn was arrested at the scene on two felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

There is no reason to believe the 39-year-old had direct contact with any of the juveniles depicted, officials say.

the post from the city says several electronic items were seized from the residence and a full forensic review will be conducted, and additional criminal charges are pending the results of the forensic examination.

The investigation remains active.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

