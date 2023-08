CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Thursday, GetGo gas stations will lower all gas prices by 50 cents.

This includes diesel gas.

The special back-to-school promotion runs through Sunday, Aug. 20.

In order to get the discount, you must pay with AdvantagePay or myPerksPay Direct.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $3.62.

