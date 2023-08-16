Gov. DeWine brings state resources to help Cleveland police fight violent crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he is deploying state resources to help Cleveland police in their effort to bring down crime.

More details are scheduled to be announced at a news conference with Cleveland police Wednesday afternoon.

City officials have said there is an increase in shootings, homicides and stolen cars.

In Cleveland alone, the number of vehicle thefts this year has nearly doubled compared to last year at this time.

The latest statistics from Cleveland Police show a total of 1,839 vehicles were stolen from January 1, 2022 to July 15, 2022.

This year during that same time period, 3,633 vehicles have been stolen.

More than 30 teens have been shot so far this summer in Cleveland, according to police reports.

Earlier this summer, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced details on his plan to fight the rising crime levels and enhance the police force.

