2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Gulf of Mexico breaks heat record, report says

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.
That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.(NOAA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Water in the Gulf of Mexico is the hottest on record, according to the Washington Post.

The report comes as coastal areas join much of the rest of the nation in this summer’s blistering heat wave.

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.

That’s because we are approaching peak hurricane season, and warmer water can intensify hurricanes and tropical storms.

Experts are already forecasting a busier-than-normal hurricane season.

The intense heat stretches across the whole Gulf coast, with both Houston and New Orleans recording their hottest periods ever within the last week.

In Louisiana, the extreme heat and humidity prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency on Monday.

Officials cited a jump in heat-related emergency room visits, increasing drought and unrelenting heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Mentor car show, fundraiser put in park over new document requirements
Car show, fundraiser in jeopardy as city of Mentor says no to permit
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
This Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
FILE - In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla....
Oklahoma’s high court will consider a reparations case from 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors