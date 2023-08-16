2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Largest WWII reenactment in US returns to Northeast Ohio

American World War II Infantrymen disembarking a beach transport vehicle
American World War II Infantrymen disembarking a beach transport vehicle(Wayne Heim | D-Day Conneaut)
By Hudson Louie
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio township is once again preparing its town for the largest annual D-Day reenactment in the U.S.

D-Day Conneaut is happening from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19 at Conneaut Township Park, and guests can attend free of charge.

As stated on its website, D-Day Conneaut is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to commemorating the event of humankind’s largest amphibious assault, which took place on the northern shores of France during World War II.

D-Day Conneaut says that the organization creates an immersive “living history” of WWII by paying great attention to participant authenticity and allowing visitors to interact with the over 1,500 reenactors on site.

American World War II Paratrooper reenactors in battle
American World War II Paratrooper reenactors in battle(Wayne Heim | D-Day Conneaut)

Located at the Old Hungarian Church, 851 Harbor St. in Conneaut, is The D-Day Ohio WWII Museum, another fantastic destination for tourists that features World War II area artifacts from Allied and Axis forces and homefront relics, according to the website.

World War II museum display inside the Old Hungarian Church
World War II museum display inside the Old Hungarian Church(Peter Lerro | D-Day Conneaut)

The organization says the biggest spectacle of the annual event is the reenactment of the World War II D-Day beach landings, which saw thousands of Allied servicemembers invade Northern France against German forces.

To learn more about the reenactment, reserve free tickets, and view the event schedule, visit ddayohio.us.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Mentor car show, fundraiser put in park over new document requirements
Car show, fundraiser in jeopardy as city of Mentor says no to permit
A Franklin County Municipal Court Public Defender was arrested Wednesday morning after a...
Franklin County public defender arrested after warrant turns over child porn
Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo
Attorney for Chester Township officer accused of sexual battery files motion to dismiss
Shuron Colvin
Sentencing continued for man convicted of Euclid home invasion