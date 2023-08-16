Largest WWII reenactment in US returns to Northeast Ohio

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio township is once again preparing its town for the largest annual D-Day reenactment in the U.S.

D-Day Conneaut is happening from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19 at Conneaut Township Park, and guests can attend free of charge.

As stated on its website, D-Day Conneaut is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to commemorating the event of humankind’s largest amphibious assault, which took place on the northern shores of France during World War II.

D-Day Conneaut says that the organization creates an immersive “living history” of WWII by paying great attention to participant authenticity and allowing visitors to interact with the over 1,500 reenactors on site.

American World War II Paratrooper reenactors in battle (Wayne Heim | D-Day Conneaut)

Located at the Old Hungarian Church, 851 Harbor St. in Conneaut, is The D-Day Ohio WWII Museum, another fantastic destination for tourists that features World War II area artifacts from Allied and Axis forces and homefront relics, according to the website.

World War II museum display inside the Old Hungarian Church (Peter Lerro | D-Day Conneaut)

The organization says the biggest spectacle of the annual event is the reenactment of the World War II D-Day beach landings, which saw thousands of Allied servicemembers invade Northern France against German forces.

To learn more about the reenactment, reserve free tickets, and view the event schedule, visit ddayohio.us.

