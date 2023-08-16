Ohio man finally free after homicide conviction overturned

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two decades in prison and months of waiting, all culminating into Michael Buehner receiving his freedom for the first time since 2002.

“I was taken in by the homicide detectives, and they told me I had a fugitive warrant for aggravated murder,” said Buehner.

Buehner went away for the murder of Jerry Saunders, sitting behind bars for two decades, maintaining his innocence the entire time.

He said he was at a birthday party for his grandmother, which is why his family backed his claims of innocence.

His attorney, Russell Randazzo, says the trial was overturned due to withheld evidence.

“December 16th, 2021, {the court} issuing a decision vacating Michael’s conviction,” said Randazzo.

Buehner was out on bond but still bound to the county with a GPS monitor.

The retrial was hanging over his head, continually pushed back until 2023.

That is when more information about key pieces of evidence was uncovered.

“Detectives testified that a GMC pickup truck that was in the custody of the police department that was suspected to be the vehicle used in this murder and implicated in another murder as well was actually destroyed by the police department in January of 2002 before Michael was even indicted,” said Randazzo.

In July, Buehner’s name was cleared.

Despite losing so much of his life, missing time with his sons, and spending decades in prison, Buehner maintains a positive outlook on life.

He said he tried to “make the most” of his time, including continuing his education.

“I’ve tried to maintain it all along, just keeping a positive attitude, because being negative, it only hurts yourself; you can be mad at whoever done this or done that to you but being mad doesn’t affect them any; it only affects you,” said Buehner.

He adds that he first wants to go on a trip with his family and get out of Ohio for some vacation.

He plans to make up the time he missed with his sons by spending time with his grandchild.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Police for comment on the trial and the murder of Saunders, but the department did not respond.

19 News also contacted the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, but he was currently unavailable for comment.

