2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Portage County traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 wanted men

Portage County traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 wanted men
Portage County traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 wanted men(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brimfield Township traffic stop led to the apprehension of two men who had warrants out for their arrest and a loaded gun in the armrest, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

PCSO said K-9 Saint and his handler conducted the traffic stop for a marked lanes violation in the Marsh Landing residential community development on July 25.

Indicators of criminal activity were observed during the course of the traffic stop, according to PCSO.

A records check revealed that the 28-year-old driver from Alliance had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest through the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, PCSO stated.

The 41-year-old Akron man in the backseat also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, PCSO said.

Both men were arrested, according to PCSO.

A search of the car led the deputy to find a loaded 9mm Hi-Point pistol in the center console armrest, said PCSO.

PCSO stated the driver’s prior conviction for domestic violence prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

He was also previously convicted for endangering children and violating a protection order, according to PCSO.

In addition to his warrant, PCSO said the driver was also charged with:

  • Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
  • Driving under suspension
  • Driving in marked lanes

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is reviewing this case for possible federal prosecution, according to PCSO.

Portage County Sheriff's Office K-9 Saint
Portage County Sheriff's Office K-9 Saint(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Ohio Task Force 1 sending help to Hawaii
Ohio Task Force 1 sending help to Hawaii
On July 31, 2023, Leann Amos-Reed was attacked by a loose dog as she was walking on E. 147th &...
Has the City of Cleveland captured the vicious dog that attacked a woman?
A Euclid firefighter holds up a module of lithium-ion batteries.
Euclid firefighters sound the alarm on dangers of lithium ion battery fires
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Ohio Task Force 1 sending help to Hawaii