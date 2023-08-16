Portage County traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 wanted men
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brimfield Township traffic stop led to the apprehension of two men who had warrants out for their arrest and a loaded gun in the armrest, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
PCSO said K-9 Saint and his handler conducted the traffic stop for a marked lanes violation in the Marsh Landing residential community development on July 25.
Indicators of criminal activity were observed during the course of the traffic stop, according to PCSO.
A records check revealed that the 28-year-old driver from Alliance had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest through the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, PCSO stated.
The 41-year-old Akron man in the backseat also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, PCSO said.
Both men were arrested, according to PCSO.
A search of the car led the deputy to find a loaded 9mm Hi-Point pistol in the center console armrest, said PCSO.
PCSO stated the driver’s prior conviction for domestic violence prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
He was also previously convicted for endangering children and violating a protection order, according to PCSO.
In addition to his warrant, PCSO said the driver was also charged with:
- Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
- Driving under suspension
- Driving in marked lanes
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is reviewing this case for possible federal prosecution, according to PCSO.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.