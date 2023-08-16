Portage County traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 wanted men

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brimfield Township traffic stop led to the apprehension of two men who had warrants out for their arrest and a loaded gun in the armrest, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

PCSO said K-9 Saint and his handler conducted the traffic stop for a marked lanes violation in the Marsh Landing residential community development on July 25.

Indicators of criminal activity were observed during the course of the traffic stop, according to PCSO.

A records check revealed that the 28-year-old driver from Alliance had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest through the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, PCSO stated.

The 41-year-old Akron man in the backseat also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, PCSO said.

Both men were arrested, according to PCSO.

A search of the car led the deputy to find a loaded 9mm Hi-Point pistol in the center console armrest, said PCSO.

PCSO stated the driver’s prior conviction for domestic violence prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

He was also previously convicted for endangering children and violating a protection order, according to PCSO.

In addition to his warrant, PCSO said the driver was also charged with:

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Driving under suspension

Driving in marked lanes

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is reviewing this case for possible federal prosecution, according to PCSO.

Portage County Sheriff's Office K-9 Saint (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

