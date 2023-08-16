Raising Cane’s raising money to donate to Maui homeless shelter
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Raising Cane’s is raising money to donate to a Maui-based homeless center supporting those displaced by the wildfires.
The restaurant announced it will be donating 15% of Thursday’s profits across all restaurants to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.
The fundraiser lasts all day at every Raising Cane’s location.
The funds will be used in the rebuilding efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center, which was a 78-unit housing center before it was lost in the fire.
