Raising Cane’s raising money to donate to Maui homeless shelter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Raising Cane’s is raising money to donate to a Maui-based homeless center supporting those displaced by the wildfires.

The restaurant announced it will be donating 15% of Thursday’s profits across all restaurants to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

The fundraiser lasts all day at every Raising Cane’s location.

The funds will be used in the rebuilding efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center, which was a 78-unit housing center before it was lost in the fire.

