Sentencing for man convicted of Euclid home invasion

Euclid Police
Euclid Police(Euclid Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man convicted of a home invasion in Euclid in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Euclid police said on Feb. 2, 2021, Shuron Colvin, Jayden Rios, 18, and another man forcibly entered a home near E. 271st Street and Forestview Avenue.

Euclid home invasion
Euclid home invasion((Source: WOIO))

Once inside, they exchanged gunfire with a 40-year-old man.

The three suspects then fled the scene, but crashed into a tree near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, Rios was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds he suffered during the home invasion, police said.

Colvin and the other suspect were able to escape to a nearby RTA station.

Colvin was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021 and on March 13, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, burglary, and theft.

The 40-year-old man shot during the home invasion survived his injuries, said police.

