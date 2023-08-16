Strongsville breaks ground on new addition to town center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -Wednesday morning, city leaders broke ground in Strongsville for what they’re calling an exciting new resource: the Town Center Enhancement and Walkability Initiative.

The project will add a number of new amenities to what they say is the heart of the community.

Improvements include an interactive fountain, a community pavilion with fireplace, a playground for kids of all ability levels, and new tennis, pickleball, sand volleyball and half-court basketball courts.

There are also plans for a food truck area with a pavilion and a large open green space for community events and nature play.

The goal is to connect the community with walkable trails and pathways throughout so that all can enjoy.

