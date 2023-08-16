2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strongsville breaks ground on new addition to town center

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -Wednesday morning, city leaders broke ground in Strongsville for what they’re calling an exciting new resource: the Town Center Enhancement and Walkability Initiative.

The project will add a number of new amenities to what they say is the heart of the community.

Improvements include an interactive fountain, a community pavilion with fireplace, a playground for kids of all ability levels, and new tennis, pickleball, sand volleyball and half-court basketball courts.

There are also plans for a food truck area with a pavilion and a large open green space for community events and nature play.

The goal is to connect the community with walkable trails and pathways throughout so that all can enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

