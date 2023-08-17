19 First Alert Day: Risk of severe storms late this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major cold front tracks through the area tonight. The day will be pleasant before the rain and storms arrive. Increasing afternoon clouds. A south to southwest wind could gust over 30 mph at times this afternoon. High temperatures around 80 degrees. Moderately humid. Rain and storms develop from west to east the second half of the afternoon. A few storms could be severe. Rain and storms likely this evening. The rain threat comes to an end by tomorrow morning. A cooler day tomorrow and breezy. Areas east of Cleveland tomorrow afternoon may not hit 70 degrees. Most will be in the 70 to 75 degree range. Temperatures Friday night dip well into the 50s. There will even be some pockets of 40s early Saturday morning.

