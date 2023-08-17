Cleveland 2-year-old girl abducted by father in burglary, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a toddler was abducted by her father in a burglary, and detectives need the community to help find them.

Police said 2-year-old Journey Early was taken by 31-year-old Julian Early on Aug. 16.

Journey was described by police as 2′ tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing.

Journey Early (Cleveland Division of Police)

Julian was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a silver Audi Q7 with license plate KA29180, according to police.

There was no clothing description for him.

Julian Early (Cleveland Division of Police)

They were last seen in the 3100 block of West 68th Street, police stated.

Police said they may be in the 400 block of Belle Avenue in Bedford or the 1200 block of Rockside Road in Garfield Heights.

Call police if you see Journey, Julian, the Audi, or have any other information on this abduction.

