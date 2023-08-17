2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland 2-year-old girl abducted by father in burglary, police say

Journey Early and Julian Early
Journey Early and Julian Early(Cleveland Division of Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a toddler was abducted by her father in a burglary, and detectives need the community to help find them.

Police said 2-year-old Journey Early was taken by 31-year-old Julian Early on Aug. 16.

Journey was described by police as 2′ tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing.

Journey Early
Journey Early(Cleveland Division of Police)
Journey Early
Journey Early(Cleveland Division of Police)

Julian was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a silver Audi Q7 with license plate KA29180, according to police.

There was no clothing description for him.

Julian Early
Julian Early(Cleveland Division of Police)

They were last seen in the 3100 block of West 68th Street, police stated.

Police said they may be in the 400 block of Belle Avenue in Bedford or the 1200 block of Rockside Road in Garfield Heights.

Call police if you see Journey, Julian, the Audi, or have any other information on this abduction.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Akron Police Department (file photo)
Shots fired into car in kill 17-year-old boy, injure 23-year-old man, Akron police say
Portage County marijuana
Portage County using chopper to hunt for illegal marijuana crops
City of Strongsville hosts groundbreaking for new addition to town center
Strongsville breaks ground on new addition to town center
Ohio death row inmates spend 21 years waiting for execution date