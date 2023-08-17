2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 9-year-old dies after defying the odds for 7 years, doctors say

By Katie Tercek and Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland community is mourning the loss of a nine-year-old months after it rallied around her to get her a new wheelchair.

Alaya Brown died Wednesday, seven years after being shot in the head by Jejuan Burns during a drive-by shooting outside her grandma’s house in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood.

Baby shot in head during 2016 drive-by shooting still in and out of hospital

Family says she passed in her mothers arms.

“We want justice. We won’t stop until we get justice because she deserves that. She was a kid. They robbed her of her life,” said Brown’s grandmother, Gwen Curry.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says her death is now under investigation.

Earlier this summer, the community fundraised to buy her a new stroller after her family’s Kia was stolen with it inside.

The stroller, on backorder, was set to be delivered this fall.

“I would have taken her out in public. I like to take her to the mall. Take her shopping,” said Curry.

The family is holding a balloon release Thursday night in her honor.

Her funeral will be held at Sanctuary Baptist Church next week.

