Cleveland bank robber gets trapped by security doors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday didn’t escape very far, said Cleveland police.

According to officers, the man entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 900 block of E. 185th Street just before 3 p.m.

This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.

After getting an undetermined amount of cash. the suspect tried to flee, but became trapped by the security officers.

Police took him into custody when they arrived on the scene and recovered all the money.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

