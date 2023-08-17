Cleveland city councilman proposes tougher parental responsibility laws

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland city councilman is taking steps to hold parents more responsible for their children, as violent crimes committed by juveniles continues to rise.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Councilman Mike Polensek introduced legislation which would change the penalties for parents/guardians.

From a minor misdemeanor for the first offense to a 4th degree misdemeanor (up to $250 fine; up to 30 days in jail)

From a 4th degree misdemeanor for a second or subsequent offense to a 3rd degree misdemeanor (up to $500 fine; up to 60 days in jail)

The parent/guardian may also be required to perform community service: the value of such service is increased from not to exceed $100 to not to exceed $250

The proposed legislation will first go to the directors of public safety, finance and law, before coming back to city council.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the combined resources of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will wok together to target “known criminal hot spots.”

The Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland FBI office told 19 News earlier this month, growing teen violence with a short but grim message; “there’s no happy ending.”

