Cleveland gas station shooting ends in arrest, loss of eyesight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Pop! Pop!”

Two shots fired at 33-year-old David Lowe, clearly from the side, a bullet hitting Lowe in the head causing him to lose sight in one eye.

“It is highly, highly disturbing,” said defense attorney Justin Weatherly. “Maybe out of retribution, perhaps out of an adrenaline rush, I don’t know why, frankly (he) took action that could have and frankly probably should have cause the death of another human being.”

The shots rang out at Hanini Petroleum on Lorain and West 73rd around four in the morning, the video showing Lowe and security guards in a heated argument as Lowe stood outside his car Friday morning, July 28th.

Weatherly admitted Lowe was belligerent toward the guards but said he was leaving after one of the security guards approached him.

“Mr. Lowe quickly got in his car and quickly drove away because he wanted no part of that cop, that guard and the baton that was in his hand,” said Weatherly.

And he said the video doesn’t look like self-defense.

“If they said that we were concerned that he might have something in his hand like a dangerous or deadly weapon, that’s a lie,” said Weatherly. ”You can clearly see he has nothing in his hand but his cell phone.”

Lowe went to the hospital, was discharged, and then arrested on felonious assault charges. Weatherly has forwarded the new video to police.

“My goal is that that detective takes seriously that video, takes seriously the interview of that witness and this results in a ‘No Bill,’ meaning he’s not indicted on felonious assault charges,” said Weatherly.

At this time, none of the security guards face any charges.

