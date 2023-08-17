Cleveland postal inspectors watching for illegal drugs in U.S. mail after recent bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following suit with their counterparts across the country, postal inspectors in Cleveland are monitoring mail for illegal drugs after more than 100,000 pounds of narcotics were discovered in the mail in 2022.

“Postal Inspectors actively seek to rid the mail stream of dangerous narcotics. Our objective is to rid the mail of illicit drug trafficking, preserve the integrity of the mail and most important, to provide a safe environment for our postal employees and the American public,” said Cleveland postal inspector Ian Ortega.

Last month, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced 17 people were charged with drug trafficking after allegedly shipping thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl across the country, including by mail.

19 News requested a synopsis of any similar incidents over the last year in the Cleveland area, but the United States Postal Inspection Service would not divulge any information without a formal records request.

In January, Lance Tobias of Cleveland was sent to federal prison for ten years after pleading guilty to drug charges, including allegations that he shipped fentanyl from California to Cleveland.

19 News also asked Ortega what’s being done to stop the drugs from being shipped into communities through the postal service.

“To preserve the effectiveness of our investigative methods, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service does not discuss investigative methods and operational protocols,” Ortega told 19 News. “However, USPIS utilizes advanced technology, analytics, and partnerships with other federal, state, local, and international partners to effectively rid the mail stream of dangerous narcotics. Postal inspectors utilize multiple avenues to stem the flow of illicit drugs from entering the country through cooperation and coordination with foreign postal operators: the Universal Postal Union (UPU); the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC); the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB); and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).”

Additional information about the Postal Inspection Service’s work as it pertains to illegal drugs can be found here.

