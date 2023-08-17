Elderly couple in Brunswick left without phone, internet service for more than a month

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly couple is disconnected and worried about their safety with no internet or phone service.

They say they’ve been without communication at their Brunswick home for more than a month now.

After endless calls to their provider and no solution in sight, they called the 19 Troubleshooters.

“I’ve made more than 32 calls to them in the last, basically month and a half, and no answers to the problem,” said Carol Foote, a Frontier customer.

Carole Foote says she and her husband lost internet July 8th and phone connection July 13th.

She has spent the last five weeks making calls on her cell phone trying to get the problem fixed, but no luck.

“I finally found out there were 14 places that do not have their sevice right now,” said Foote. “And oh ,they’re working on it, they’re working on it, their technicians are working on it.”

The runaround would be frustrating for anyone, but for Carole and her 86-year-old husband, it’s more than an inconvenience. It’s a safety issue.

“I also have an Alexa and I have purchased two Alexa buds to go with it for emergency contact if needed if one of us should fall,” said Foote. “I can’t use them because there’s no internet connection.”

So she called the 19 Troubleshooters and we got to work.

After double-checking the service was still down, we reached out to Frontier, asking if they’re working on the outage and when they’d have a fix.

Our first email was sent more than a week ago. The second, at 2 p.m. Thursday, yet no response.

A frustrating outcome for Carol, a Frontier customer of over 50 years, but she’s hoping this story will give the added pressure the company needs to make the fix.

