2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Father remembers 8-year-old daughter killed in school bus accident

Eight-year-old Harmoney Harper, a Derby Public Schools student, died Wednesday morning when she was struck by the school bus.
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A family is mourning the loss of their 8-year-old daughter who was hit and killed by a school bus Wednesday morning.

The girl was waiting for the bus with her brother, emerged from between two cars and was hit by the bus, police said.

The 911 call regarding the crash came in at 7:18 a.m. Crews performed life-saving measures, but the girl was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Harmoney Harper had a joyful personality, her father said, and that's what he wants his...
Harmoney Harper had a joyful personality, her father said, and that's what he wants his daughter to be remembered for.(GoFundMe)

The girl’s father identified her as Harmoney Harper and said he wants his daughter to be remembered for her joyful personality.

“She was very happy all the time. She loved school. She loved everybody. She loved life. She was wonderful,” Jasper Lee said through tears.

He said he was asleep when he was alerted to what he called a horrific accident involving his daughter and a school bus.

“My wife said she heard our son screaming for her sister and she came outside,” Lee explained. “I got woke up to, ‘I need you, now!’ I got dressed. And before I got to the front door I was told, ‘call 911,’ and that my daughter is dead.”

Lee said his oldest son was with Harmoney when the accident happened and blames himself for what happened. But Lee wants his son to know that it’s not his fault.

“It’s not his fault. I don’t know who’s at fault - at the moment - they’re still doing all that to figure out what all happened. He’s taken it pretty hard,” Lee said.

He said his daughter was playing outside her home where she felt safe.

“Harmoney’s laughter and smile will forever be missed,” the family said in a GoFundMe post created to assist with funeral expenses for the little girl.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Cedar Point hiring for fall events, earn up to $20 an hour
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states
The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference to discuss respiratory viruses in children.
Ohio Department of Health addressing respiratory viruses going around