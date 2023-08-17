For 1st time in almost a decade, 7th and 8th graders have school bus access in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2023-2024 CMSD school year will see 80 new buses joining the fleet, allowing eligible 7th and 8th graders the chance to be transported to and from school.

The new fleet is using $7 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, the buses can hold up to 60 passengers.

According to CMSD Transportation Executive Director Eric Taylor, the buses replaced 80 21 year old buses. The new buses will have Wi-Fi and student trackers as well.

CMSD says that it’s been almost a decade since the school could bus students in k-9, which can be done now with the new buses.

What students can get the bus? According to CMSD:

“Under CMSD’s new policy, students in grades K-8 must live one mile or more from their home school to receive transportation. And to receive transportation on a CMSD bus, students must live within a one-to-three-mile radius of their school except citywide draw schools. Students that are in the 7th or 8th grades and live beyond the three-mile radius are eligible to continue to receive an RTA pass upon request from their school. Parents will receive more information about transportation schedules and back to school information in mid-August before the start of the new academic year”.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.