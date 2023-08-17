Guardians, Tigers game postponed due to rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced that today’s game, August 17, against the Detroit Tigers, has been postponed due to the weather and will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Friday, August 18 starting at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. ET and only fans with tickets to the August 18 contest will be able to attend, according to a press release from the club.

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled August 18 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games. Fans are able to use the full value of their August 17 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into one of 13 designated games (additional fees may apply), including tomorrow’s doubleheader. Tickets for tonight’s game must be exchanged by September 13 at 5 p.m. ET.

*Please note that exchanges cannot be made in the Ballpark app

**Free Shirt Friday courtesy of Phantom Fireworks (12,500 fans) will be distributed ahead of Game 1 & Sugardale Dollar Dog Night will begin service (while supplies last) between Games 1 & 2. $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and will continue until Game 2 first pitch (while supplies last).

Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Members can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting now.

• For more information on exchanging tickets, please visit https://www.mlb.com/guardians/tickets/season-tickets/exchange-faq

Single-Game Ticket Purchasers

CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated August 17 must exchange their tickets online only at CLEGuardians.com/mytickets through their My Tickets account starting tonight, August 17 at 8 p.m. ET. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

• Ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game. Tickets must be exchanged into one of 13 options, including the August 18 doubleheader, by September 13 at 5 p.m. ET.

• If fans encounter any issues, they can call 216-420-HITS.

Group Ticket Holders

Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.

Secondary Ticket Purchasers

Secondary ticket purchasers will be contacted directly by the company they purchased from.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.