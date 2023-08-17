Hudson City Schools, police investigating after arrest of teacher

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hudson High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his home, police say.

A statement from the Hudson Police Department says Anthony Schupp is charged with criminal trespassing and inducing panic.

Police say the incident occurred while school was not in session and neither staff or students were in danger.

No details about the incident itself were released by police or the school.

The investigation is being done in conjunction with the Hudson City School District, police say.

Thursday is the first day back to school for Hudson High School students.

