2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Hudson City Schools, police investigating after arrest of teacher

A Hudson High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his home, police say.
A Hudson High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his home, police say.(Source: Hudson City Schools)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hudson High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning at his home, police say.

A statement from the Hudson Police Department says Anthony Schupp is charged with criminal trespassing and inducing panic.

Police say the incident occurred while school was not in session and neither staff or students were in danger.

No details about the incident itself were released by police or the school.

The investigation is being done in conjunction with the Hudson City School District, police say.

Thursday is the first day back to school for Hudson High School students.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference to discuss respiratory viruses in children.
Ohio Department of Health addressing respiratory viruses going around
The 23rd America’s 9/11 Ride kicks off this morning in Parma with an escort from city police.
Parma bikers start 3-day 9/11 ride to PA, D.C. and NY
Cleveland police confirmed early Thursday that two children abducted by the same man have been...
Toddlers abducted by man returned, car and suspect still at large, Cleveland police say
Cleveland city councilman proposes tougher parental responsibility laws