2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in

Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.(Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) – A man in Nevada caught an unusually massive fish in the Humboldt River.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.

The department said the fish was over 36 inches long with a 23-inch girth.

Gonzales caught the fish on the Humboldt River in Eureka County in central Nevada.

Gonzales told the department it took him over an hour to reel the massive fish in.

Officials said it was a record for the area.

Carps, on average, weigh between 8 to 10 pounds, but they can grow much larger. The world record catch was landed in 1987 when a carp weighing 75 pounds, 11 ounces was caught in France.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state.
‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with...
District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires