Ohio Department of Health addressing respiratory viruses going around

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio’s top doctor, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, held a news conference Thursday to address two health issues impacting the state right now.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is making sure the public is aware of the current respiratory viruses spreading, and pediatric mental health.

Ohio has seen a steady rise in COVID cases in the past month.

In the last week of July Ohio ODH reported 2,054 cases of confirmed COVID, followed by 2,666 cases in the first week of August and 2,991 cases the following week.

According to the ODH COVID dashboard the state is still averaging 12 deaths a week from COVID, over the past three weeks.

Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Michael Forbes, the Chief Academic Officer at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Mary Carol Burkhardt, the Associate Division Director for Primary Care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

