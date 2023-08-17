2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma bikers start 3-day 9/11 ride to PA, D.C. and NY

The 23rd America’s 9/11 Ride kicks off this morning in Parma with an escort from city police.

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 23rd America’s 9/11 Ride kicks off this morning in Parma with an escort from city police.

Officials say riders will be going to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and then the World Trade Center in New York City over the course of three days.

Riders left at 10 a.m. from Mission Barbecue in Parma after recieving afree meal from the restaurant.

Parma Chief of Police Joe Bobak and the Parma Police Motorcycle Unit attended the breakfast, along with along with Cleveland police and South Euclid police motor units.

Members of the Parma Police Motorcycle Unit will be escorting riders all the way to New York City.

