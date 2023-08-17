2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Perry Township man stuck in a sinkhole controversy

By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sinkhole in Perry Township is getting worse, and the homeowner fears there is no clear resolution in sight.

“The hole’s getting bigger, and I’m worried about the safety of my family,” said Bruce Mencer.

Mencer says the culvert, running under Roxbury Avenue, beneath his yard, and pouring out into the Sippo Lake, has caused problems since last summer.

When a sinkhole appeared, Mencer and his neighbor split the cost of the fix.

A new sinkhole appeared after heavy rain in July, which Mencer also fixed.

Now, a roughly 20-foot area of his yard is dropped off, and he is looking for a government agency to step in and fix the culvert.

“A fella from the township came out today and was doing some looking around, and he said it’s really obvious to him is what’s causing this is there are holes in the culvert,” said Mencer.

Mencer says the Township Trustees sent him to Stark County.

Stark County says the culvert is on personal property and is the responsibility of the homeowner, not the taxpayer.

Stark County officials offered another solution: a petition to the state for a fix to the culvert, which costs $1,500.

Mencer adds another issue of complication is part of the culvert running under the road.

He said the county told him that it falls back to the township.

“I asked the township what I needed to do to get this fixed, and they said contact this person at the county,” said Mencer. “The township says it’s the county; the county says it’s the township.”

Mencer adds that the Perry Township offered to foot the bill of the petition, but even that offers no immediate resolution to a problem he believes is dangerous right now.

He is concerned about the safety of his family and his neighbor.

He also has concerns about flooding if a collapse clogs the culvert, which acts as a drain for the entire neighborhood.

In addition, he also says kayakers often come from the lake, journeying up the culvert, which is now falling in on itself.

“All we really want to do is get this thing fixed so nobody gets hurt,” said Mencer.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

19 Solutions: Keeping kids away from crime
Khnemu Foundation mentoring youth to keep them away from crime
80 new buses allowing 7th and 8th graders to take the bus for first time in a decade.
For 1st time in almost a decade, 7th and 8th graders have school bus access in Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians logo
Guardians, Tigers game postponed due to rain
After endless calls to their provider and no solution in sight, they called the 19...
Elderly couple in Brunswick left without phone, internet service for more than a month