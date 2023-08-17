Portage County using chopper to hunt for illegal marijuana crops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Facebook post from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter from ODOT occupied by a member from Ohio BCI&I flew around the Portage County area to search for marijuana plants.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, and Portage County Aggressive Enforcement Unit (PACE) also participated in the hunt throughout Tuesday.

Marijuana was seized in Ravenna City, and four other townships in Portage County.

No citations were issued, nor were arrests made immediately, but investigations will continue.

The last time helicopter marijuana eradication was conducted in Portage County was approximately six years ago, according to the Facebook post.

Property owners with marijuana cultivation overwhelmingly were cooperative, several admitted to growing pot and asked if officials wanted the homeowners to pull the plants for them.

Officers located 105 plants in gardens and growing throughout the properties. Twelve of the plants were recovered in Ravenna City, and the remainder 93 plants were found in the four townships.

Officials wanted to you that per the Ohio Revised Code, it is still illegal to cultivate indoor or outdoor Marijuana without a permit authorized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture for Hemp.

