2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reds finally beat Guardians’ Syndergaard, 7-2, for series split

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Updated 9:43 PM EDT, August 16, 2023

CINCINNATI (AP) — Stuart Fairchild and Matt McLain hit two-run homers in the fourth inning and Cincinnati handed Cleveland’s Noah Syndergaard his first loss in 10 career starts against the Reds with a 7-2 interleague victory Wednesday night.

TJ Friedl had three hits, scored three runs and made two spectacular catches in center field to back rookie left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3) and help the Reds split the two-game Ohio Cup series. They are due to play Sept. 26-27 in Cleveland.

The sloppy Guardians committed a season-high four errors.

Abbott (8-3) didn’t walk anybody while giving up six hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.

Friedl saved Abbott a two-run homer when he leaped above the fence to rob Ramón Laureano and end the third. Friedl followed by flagging down Oscar Gonzalez’s drive one step before crashing into the wall to start the fourth.

Friedl couldn’t track down Gabriel Arias’s 429-foot drive to center on Abbott’s changeup leading off the fifth.

Reds relievers Fernando Cruz, Sam Moll, Derek Law and Alan Busenitz combined to allow three hits in four shutout innings.

Syndergaard (2-6), acquired from the Dodgers on July 26, lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, five earned, with two walks and three strikeouts while falling to 7-1 against the Reds.

Cincinnati (63-59), which surpassed its 2022 win total, went into the game tied with the Cubs for third in the NL Central. Cleveland (58-63) was second in the AL Central, 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota.

Fairchild gave the Reds a 3-1 fourth inning lead with a towering, 427-foot shot deep into the lower deck in left field off Syndergaard’s 1-1 slider with Christian Encarnación-Strand on base following a leadoff single.

Following Friedl’s two-out single, McLain lined a 2-2 changeup 377 feet into the seats down the left field line. He finished with three hits and three RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) will meet with team officials Thursday to determine his next start after allowing one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings for Double-A Akron on Tuesday… C Cam Gallagher left the game after two innings for tests for a potential head injury.

Reds: INF Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis) has been cleared to take batting practice and is scheduled for another MRI on August 24. … RHP Hunter Greene (right hip) is scheduled to make on Sunday his first start since June 17.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.39, 46 strikeouts) is Cleveland’s scheduled starter Thursday at home against Detroit.

Reds: The starter Friday at home against Toronto remains to be determined.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the...
Allen, Calhoun lead Guardians over Reds 3-0 in first Ohio Cup matchup of year
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the...
Rookie Tanner Bibee wins 7th consecutive decision as Guardians beat Rays 9-2
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Rays rally past Guardians with three-run ninth
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off...
Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez gets suspension reduced to 2 games