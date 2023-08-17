Shots fired into car in kill 17-year-old boy, injure 23-year-old man, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was killed injured and a 23-year-old man was injured after being gunned down in their car in broad daylight, Akron Police confirmed, and the shooting suspects are on the loose.

Multiple officers were sent to the shooting near East Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Aug. 16, according to APD.

APD said they arrived to find the two victims inside the car with apparent gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, APD confirmed.

His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, APD stated.

APD said the preliminary investigation indicates that the victims were driving in the area when the unknown occupants in another car pulled in front of them and opened fire, striking the victims.

The suspects then took off from the scene in an unknown direction, APD stated.

Bullets also struck a nearby home on Damon Street, said APD.

APD confirmed no other injuries were reported.

Officers recovered dozens of shell casings while canvassing the scene, according to APD.

Anyone with information on this homicide and felonious assault is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also send your tips anonymously by calling the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, texting TIPSCO and the information to 274637, or online by clicking here.

Reference report #23-93940 with your tips.

