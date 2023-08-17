SWAT situation ongoing at Wickliffe apartment complex
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - There is currently a SWAT barricade situation going on at a Wickliffe apartment complex, according to police.
Police said the incident is happening on Ridgewick Drive at the Ridgewick Garden Estates and started just after 4 pm.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
There is no other information available at this time.
This is a developing story.
