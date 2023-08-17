SWAT situation ongoing at Wickliffe apartment complex

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - There is currently a SWAT barricade situation going on at a Wickliffe apartment complex, according to police.

Police said the incident is happening on Ridgewick Drive at the Ridgewick Garden Estates and started just after 4 pm.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story.

