SWAT situation ongoing at Wickliffe apartment complex

Wickliffe standoff
Wickliffe standoff
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - There is currently a SWAT barricade situation going on at a Wickliffe apartment complex, according to police.

Police said the incident is happening on Ridgewick Drive at the Ridgewick Garden Estates and started just after 4 pm.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest

