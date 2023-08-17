Trial underway for suspect in Garfield Heights triple shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury trial underway for the man charged in a triple shooting in Garfield Heights in 2021.

Jury selection for Courtland Scales began Wednesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jennifer O’Donnell.

According to police, on Oct. 29, 2021, Scales, 32, shot a group of people outside the Unkut Lounge near Turney Road and Vernon Avenue.

A 28-year-old man died from his injuries.

Courtland Scales ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Officers said a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Scales fled the scene and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Dec. 1, 2022 in Maple Heights.

He is charged with: