Man stabbed at Eastlake Walmart, police say

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A victim is hospitalized after being stabbed at Walmart by the man who he walked into the store with, Eastlake police confirmed.

EPD said officers were sent to 33752 Vine St. at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of a man stabbing customers at Walmart.

Officers identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Cuyahoga County man and took him into custody, according to EPD.

EPD stated the lone victim was a man who had accompanied the suspect to the store.

The victim was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing.

