2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man stabbed at Eastlake Walmart, police say

Walmart stabbing: Suspect arrested for attacking man he accompanied into Eastlake store, police...
Walmart stabbing: Suspect arrested for attacking man he accompanied into Eastlake store, police say(Google Maps)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A victim is hospitalized after being stabbed at Walmart by the man who he walked into the store with, Eastlake police confirmed.

EPD said officers were sent to 33752 Vine St. at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of a man stabbing customers at Walmart.

Officers identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Cuyahoga County man and took him into custody, according to EPD.

EPD stated the lone victim was a man who had accompanied the suspect to the store.

The victim was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

19 Solutions: Keeping kids away from crime
Khnemu Foundation mentoring youth to keep them away from crime
80 new buses allowing 7th and 8th graders to take the bus for first time in a decade.
For 1st time in almost a decade, 7th and 8th graders have school bus access in Cleveland
A sinkhole in Perry Township is getting worse, and the homeowner fears there is no clear...
Perry Township man stuck in a sinkhole controversy
Cleveland Guardians logo
Guardians, Tigers game postponed due to rain