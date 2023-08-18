3 former Solon High School students sue district staff over sexual assaults by former band director

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three former Solon High School students this week alleged that the district’s Board of Education was negligent in sexual harassment and abuse by a former band director.

The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, claims the district, Solon High School principal Erin Short and former Solon High School assistant principal Terry Brownlow were all “deliberately indifferent” regarding known risk of sexual harassment and abuse conducted by former band director Edward Kline.

Kline pleaded guilty to 10 counts of gross sexual imposition and seven counts of sexual imposition in Jan. 2022.

Kline currently is serving a 3.5-year prison sentence and has been ordered to classify as a Tier I sex offender every 15 years.

The lawsuit states the district “failed to investigate or resolve reports that Kline had sexually abused minor students” prior to the three plaintiffs’ time as students, and the district allowed Kline to teach despite those reports.

A Solon City Schools spokesperson said the district does not comment on pending litigation and would be responding through court proceedings.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

