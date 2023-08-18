2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron to host Mid-American Conference Softball Championship

Akron’s Firestone Park
Akron’s Firestone Park(Source: City of Akron)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mid-American Conference (MAC) this week announced it will be returning to Northeast Ohio for its softball championship.

An Aug. 15 press release from the MAC said Akron’s Firestone Park will be the center of its softball championships in 2024 and 2025.

The ballpark in June underwent a $1.47 million renovation project.

“The City of Akron and Akron Recreation and Parks are excited to once again host the MAC Softball Championship at Firestone Stadium,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a comment. “Firestone Stadium has such a rich history in this community that dates back nearly 100 years and our recent investment means that we can continue to provide outstanding accommodations to our area’s athletes for many more years to come.”

The MAC Softball Championships will hit the diamond on May 6 through May 11 in 2024, and May 5 through May 10 in 2025.

