Avon cemetery gathers more complaints as families demand answers about flooding

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Resthaven Memory Gardens cemetery is drawing attention again for complaints from people in the Avon area as more people continue to draw attention to flooding issues.

“She’s underwater,” said Carole Maynard of her daughter-in-law, Maria’s, grave.

The cemetery has drawn concerns, complaints, and legal action over the years, with 19 News first reporting on the story back in 2018.

Since then, families like Maynard’s have taken this all the way to state lawmakers, appearing multiple times in front of the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission.

“They can’t force the cemetery to do anything,” said Maynard. “My granddaughters would cry going to see their mother; they’d have to wear boots. No... that’s not right.”

She says the area floods in the Spring or after heavy rains and badly needs a drainage system.

But she adds that local and state lawmakers say they cannot step in and fix a problem for a private establishment.

“It’s a private entity; it’s different than saying it’s the city’s. It’s not it’s for profit,” said Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen. “And just like any other business in Avon, it has to be treated so the city can’t go onto private property and help out.”

He says he sympathizes with the issue and has family buried there too.

But he believes the company that bought the cemetery and has rebranded to Everstory is making strides to fix problems.

For now, that leaves people like Maynard wading to her daughter-in-law’s grave at different points in the year.

“We did everything, we knew to do, but we can’t... they told us the only option we have left is to sue,” said Maynard.

She says she does not have the money to sue or move the body.

After multiple calls to the company, SVP of Sales at Everstory Lindsay Granson did email 19 News.

She said in part, “We are aware of the situation. We currently are working with the city to handle this situation as quickly as possible, as the flooding is not in our control. We know this is affecting our families, and we are hoping to get it resolved as soon as possible.”

