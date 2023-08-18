Browns and Eagles, fit to be tied

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns starters and key contributors did not play in the team’s third preseason game, but plenty of young players and others trying to make the roster did.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was solid again. Making his third appearance, the Browns rookie quarterback completed 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and a rating of 72.8. “DTR” lead the team on a drive in their first possession, but after getting inside the five yard line they could not score. John Kelly, Jr. fumbled and the Eagles recovered to end the drive.

The defense would respond. Mahmoud Diabate would drop Kenneth Gainwell in the end zone for a safety and the Browns jumped in front 2-0.

Philadelphia would respond with a field goal drive. Jake Elliott connected from 56 yards with 4:35 left in the quarter to make it 3-2 Eagles.

Cade York drilled two second quarter field goals to give the Browns a five point lead heading into the half. York, who has struggled this preseason, drilled kicks of 43 and 37 yards to make it 8-3 Browns at the break.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Philadelphia took back the lead on their opening drive of the second half when Trey Sermon weaved through the Browns defense for a 32-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up 10-8. The Browns answered with a Austin Watkins Jr 32-yard touchdown reception from Kellen Mond.

York hit a 43-yard field goal in the 4th quarter to make it 18-10. The Eagles responded with a Tanner McKee touchdown pass to Brady Russell and a two point conversion tied the game at 18.

York had a chance to give the Browns a late lead, but missed a 41-yard field goal with less than two minutes left.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.