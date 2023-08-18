Cavaliers 2023-2024 schedule released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA released the 2023-2024 season schedule on Thursday so the Cavaliers finally found out where and when they are playing.

They open the season on the road on October 25th in Brooklyn against the Nets. Two nights later they open Rocket Mortgage Field House for the season when Oklahoma City comes to town, a game that begins a three-game homestand.

The Cavaliers will make two west coast trips. They’ll hit the road for a four-game road trip in November when they will play Oklahoma City, Golden State, Sacramento and Portland. Their next trip out west will be in April when they play Utah, Phoenix and both teams in Los Angeles.

The week of December 4th is blocked out for the NBA’s new in-season tournament.

The Cavaliers close the season with three straight home games.

