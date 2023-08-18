Charges dropped against Chester Township officer accused of sexual battery

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges on Friday were dropped against the Chester Township police officer accused with sexual battery for an alleged incident with a teenager while he was on duty.

Chief Craig T. Young said the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving “serious allegations” against Chester Township Police Ofc. Nicholas J. Iacampo, a four-year department veteran, the evening of Aug. 6.

The court documents show the incident took place on Wilson Mills Road. Young confirmed these allegations involved a 16-year-old girl.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Chester Township Police Department, said Young, and an investigation was immediately launched.

“It hurts, it hurts our officers, it hurts this community,” said Chief Young.

Young stated the Chester Township Police Department first collaborated with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office before requesting assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a third-party investigation.

“It became pretty apparent early on that we were going to need to bring in an independent third-party investigator and we reached out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office,” said Young.

Chief Young said he hopes the actions of one person doesn’t hurt the department’s reputation within the community.

“This is something that’s going to take awhile to get over and it should. We will recover. We will move forward and we are going to show our community that we are the police department that they want us to be and that we should be,” said Young.

Iacampo was placed under paid administrative leave pending the Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation’s outcome.

