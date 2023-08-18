2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Police Department staffing numbers at highest rate since late 1990s

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department is at its highest staffing level since the late 1990s.

But, with a current total of 103 officers, how has the department been able to get people in the door?

“We’ve had the support of the mayor and the civil service commission to help us hire and get back up to 103 officers,” Euclid PD Captain Donna Holden said.

Holden said while crime has increased nationally, Euclid is trying to combat it.

The goal for the department is to stay ahead, as they are actively hiring new officers.

“We try to stay ahead of our budgeted numbers,” Cpt. Michael Janson said.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer explained that recruiting, hiring and retaining police officers requires resources.

“It’s what you have to do now to staff your department with quality folks,” he said.

