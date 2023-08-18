Hudson teacher arrested a 2nd time after showing up at school

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hudson teacher arrested Thursday has been arrested again Friday on school grounds, officials say.

The Hudson Manager of Communications Jennifer Reece says Anthony Schupp was arrested Friday morning before the school day started after being spotted in the school parking lot.

The 35-year-old is charged a second time with trespassing and inducing panic, according to court papers.

Schupp presented no active threat to students or staff, but those on administrative leave are not allowed on school grounds, Reece says.

Hudson teacher Anthony Schupp was arrested for trespassing and inciting panic Thursday (Source: Hudson Police Department)

Police arrested Schupp Thursday morning after his truck was spotted parked by a flagpole on Hudson Aurora Road.

Hudson City Schools has not released what caused Schupp to be put on administrative leave.

