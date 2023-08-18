2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man charged for Eastlake Walmart stabbing

Walmart stabbing: Suspect arrested for attacking man he accompanied into Eastlake store, police...
Walmart stabbing: Suspect arrested for attacking man he accompanied into Eastlake store, police say(Google Maps)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man faces charges after stabbing another person at a Walmart in Eastlake.

EPD previously said officers were sent to 33752 Vine St. at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of a man stabbing customers at Walmart.

EPD on Friday confirmed the 21-year-old arrested at the scene, Gregory Sdrakas, has been charged with felonious assault.

Gregory Sdrakas
Gregory Sdrakas(Source: Eastlake Police Department)

EPD stated the lone victim was a man who had accompanied the suspect to the store.

The victim, a caregiver for Sdrakas, has since been released from the hospital.

Sdrakas will be in court on Aug. 22 in the Willoughby Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Hudson Schools investigate threats allegedly made by high school students on video game app
Hudson teacher arrested a 2nd time after showing up at school
Venus Williams returns a shot to Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S....
Venus Williams to compete at Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land
Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo
Charges dropped against Chester Township officer accused of sexual battery
Three former Solon High School students this week alleged that the district’s Board of...
3 former Solon High School students sue district staff over sexual assaults by former band director