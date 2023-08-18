Man charged for Eastlake Walmart stabbing

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man faces charges after stabbing another person at a Walmart in Eastlake.

EPD previously said officers were sent to 33752 Vine St. at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of a man stabbing customers at Walmart.

EPD on Friday confirmed the 21-year-old arrested at the scene, Gregory Sdrakas, has been charged with felonious assault.

Gregory Sdrakas (Source: Eastlake Police Department)

EPD stated the lone victim was a man who had accompanied the suspect to the store.

The victim, a caregiver for Sdrakas, has since been released from the hospital.

Sdrakas will be in court on Aug. 22 in the Willoughby Municipal Court.

This is a developing story.

