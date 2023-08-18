Man charged for Eastlake Walmart stabbing
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man faces charges after stabbing another person at a Walmart in Eastlake.
EPD previously said officers were sent to 33752 Vine St. at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of a man stabbing customers at Walmart.
EPD on Friday confirmed the 21-year-old arrested at the scene, Gregory Sdrakas, has been charged with felonious assault.
EPD stated the lone victim was a man who had accompanied the suspect to the store.
The victim, a caregiver for Sdrakas, has since been released from the hospital.
Sdrakas will be in court on Aug. 22 in the Willoughby Municipal Court.
