Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler and drier today

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front rolled through last night. A noticeably cooler day ahead. Some spots east of Cleveland may not hit 70 degrees. Winds out of the northwest could gust to around 30 mph at times. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect out on Lake Erie. The sky will be sunny to partly cloudy. Clear and cool tonight. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning will be well in the 50s. Some pockets of 40s in the valleys. A pleasant day tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky. A big heat dome will set up in the center of the country this weekend. Sunday will be warmer in our area as temperatures surge well in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

