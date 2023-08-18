2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reports: Browns K Cade York deletes social media post after pre-season game vs. Eagles

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during...
Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns K Cade York deleted a social media post following Thursday’s preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports from Sports Illustrated’s Frankie Taddeo.

Sports Illustrated reported the second-year kicker shared a social media post from the Browns’ Instagram account that celebrated a first-half field goal in the game against the reigning NFC Champions.

York, who went 3-for-4 in the contest, later deleted the post after missing a potential game-winning kick, Sports Illustrated said.

The Browns K also missed a field goal in the team’s first preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Browns are back in action on Aug. 26 against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
Browns and Eagles, fit to be tied
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea,...
Browns star DE Myles Garrett leaves practice early against Eagles with foot injury; severity unknown
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) in action during the first half of a NFL...
Browns LB Jacob Phillips tears pectoral muscle, will miss entire season
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) plays against the New York Jets during the first half...
Browns S Grant Delpit graduates from LSU