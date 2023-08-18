Reports: Browns K Cade York deletes social media post after pre-season game vs. Eagles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns K Cade York deleted a social media post following Thursday’s preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports from Sports Illustrated’s Frankie Taddeo.

Sports Illustrated reported the second-year kicker shared a social media post from the Browns’ Instagram account that celebrated a first-half field goal in the game against the reigning NFC Champions.

York, who went 3-for-4 in the contest, later deleted the post after missing a potential game-winning kick, Sports Illustrated said.

The Browns K also missed a field goal in the team’s first preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Browns are back in action on Aug. 26 against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

