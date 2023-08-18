2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County crash kills 51-year-old Canton man, troopers say

A Canton man died Thursday evening following a crash in Stark County.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man died Thursday evening following a crash in Stark County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. near milepost 94 on I-77.

Troopers said a 2019 Ford F250, which was traveling northbound, traveled across the median and both of the southbound lanes.

OSHP said the truck struck some small trees and a fence.

Troopers confirmed the driver, identified as 51-year-old Gary Powell, was transported to Mercy Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

OSHP confirmed alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

