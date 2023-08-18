CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car that was left running in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Cleveland police said the suspect was riding in the passenger seat of a dark Hyundai when they pulled up in the 10500 block of Lorain Avenue at approximately 9:07 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The suspect then jumped into the victim’s car, which was left running, police stated.

Both cars drove off heading south on West 106th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect steals car left running in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-244031 with your tips.

