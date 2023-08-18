Suspects caught on camera stealing Hyundai from Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two masked crooks were caught on camera wandering into the parking lot of Internet Auto Sales Incorporated on West 130th Street in Cleveland around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“I was pretty upset about the whole situation,” said Yolanda Cossu, owner of Internet Auto Sales Inc. “I mean, I work hard for what we have and what we built here.”

Cossu has owned the dealership since the 90s. She noticed the empty spot when she got in Wednesday. So, she checked her cameras and realized they stole her Hyundai Elantra.

“The one individual smashed the back rear driver’s window out of the vehicle, climbed through the window,” she said. “The other individual walked around the vehicle to the driver’s side, and then they proceeded to tear the column apart far enough to where the ignition was shown, and there’s a little metal thing in there the size of this because this USB fits right into the ignition part.”

The pair did a lot of damage on their way out, including hitting two other cars in the lot.

“We have a chain going across the entrance of our property, and they knocked the chain, rammed the chain,” Cossu said. “Loosened it far enough where they could back it up and come close to the black car that was sitting there and hit that car.”

Cossu got a call from Ohio State Highway Patrol Thursday morning telling her they found her stolen car on Lee and Harvard Roads at a gas station 16 miles away. Her car was found with nine other stolen cars, and it had a stolen license plate on it.

“Very frustrated probably more so than the police department is because it’s our property you know,” Cossu said. “I understand that they have to go out and make all these reports but it’s happening to us. There were personal items in the vehicle. There was a knife under the passenger’s seat. There was a screwdriver.”

Now she’s out thousands of dollars.

“It feels horrible,” she admitted. “I’m not understanding where these parents are with these children, they’ve been pulling 9-14-year-olds out of these cars and I just can’t comprehend where the parents are at, how they’re allowing their children to be out at these hours of the night doing these kinds of things.”

There is already a curfew in place for Cleveland kids but it’s rarely enforced. Councilman Mike Polensek proposed legislation Wednesday that would increase the penalty for the parents of kids who break it, which would increase the fine and could even land a parent up to 30 days in jail.

