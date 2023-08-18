Venus Williams to compete at Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tennis superstar Venus Williams will be coming to Cleveland for Tennis in the Land.

A spokesperson confirmed the seven-time Grand Slam winner’s participation, saying the draw will be coming later Friday night.

The event is a part of the US Open Series, which includes 32 single players and 16 doubles teams competing in 54 matches in seven days.

“Over the past two years, Tennis in the Land has flourished to become a much anticipated week-long annual event for Northeast Ohio,” Rock Entertainment CEO Nic Barlage previously said

Tennis in the Land in its second year at the Nautica Entertainment Complex located in the Flats West bank had more than 30,000 fans and brought in around $4 million in total economic impact for the city.

“Tennis in the Land, the annual Women’s Tennis Association 250 event, will continue to bring the most elite women’s tennis players to Cleveland adding to the marketability of our community as a sports town,” David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, previously said.

