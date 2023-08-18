2 Strong 4 Bullies
Winking Lizard iguana finds new home

A park spokesperson says Reggie, the 7-year-old iguana from the Winking Lizard Tavern located...
A park spokesperson says Reggie, the 7-year-old iguana from the Winking Lizard Tavern located in Peninsula, joined the ranks of the Park’s ambassador animals.(Source: African Safari Wildlife Park)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The African Safari Wildlife Park has a familiar, scaly face greeting its patrons.

A park spokesperson says Reggie, the 7-year-old iguana from the Winking Lizard Tavern located in Peninsula, joined the ranks of the Park’s ambassador animals.

Park officials say Reggie will make public appearances in educational animal programs.

“Reggie is a total sweetheart, and he really seems to enjoy the company of people,” said Park director Kelsey Keller. “We are grateful to the Winking Lizard team for entrusting him to our Park, where he will help our guests learn about animals and how to protect our environment

